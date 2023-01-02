"Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others" - Shakira appears to take cheeky swipe at Gerard Pique in New Year's Day post

Pop superstar Shakira appears to have taken a dig at her former partner Gerard Pique in her latest Instagram post, telling the world the importance of acceptance and trust.

Barcelona legend Pique, who retired from football before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and legendary pop star Shakira ended their relationship in June 2022. They were together for 11 years and share two children, seven-year-old Sasha and nine-year-old Milan. Neither party has revealed the exact reason for their separation, and it remains a topic of interest.

According to The Daily Mail, Shakira’s latest post had a thinly veiled dig at her former partner, who went into a relationship soon after ending things with the Colombian. On betrayal and trust, the 45-year-old’s post read:

“Even if our are still open in this new year, time has surgeon's hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.

“The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love. Shak.”

Pique, 35, is currently in a relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

Gerard Pique will be able to spend ten days a month with his children after agreement with Shakira

According to The Daily Mail, former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has permitted Shakira to take their two sons to Miami for the new year, thus avoiding a messy legal battle. The Colombian singer has long wanted to take her children to Miami, where she used to live and have family members.

Previously, the former Spain international was not open to the move to Miami. Thanks to his current stance, an out-of-court agreement has been reached.

Mam @Marantmary2 Spending time with their children. Piques way, and Shakira’s way. Such a stark difference. They are still boys, not looking to be business men yet. The love that Shakira shows her boys will always out way Piques. Spending time with their children. Piques way, and Shakira’s way. Such a stark difference. They are still boys, not looking to be business men yet. The love that Shakira shows her boys will always out way Piques. https://t.co/LFfiH97VZD

Catalan outlet El Periodico reported that Pique would be able to keep his children for 10 days a month, and the entirety of the three holiday periods in the United States. Christmas and summer holidays are exempt from the agreement.

Disclosing the terms of the child custody agreement, the report claimed:

“Gerard Piqué will have his children 10 days a month and the entirety of the three holiday periods that govern the United States, apart from Christmas and the summer holidays, starting next year.

“This Christmas they will alternate custody at 50% following the calendar of the regional Catalonian government and in the coming years they will do it according to the children's school calendar.”

