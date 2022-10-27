“Even if we have to suffer, we have to go through and to finish” – Tottenham star refuses to blame VAR as controversial call leaves Spurs with ‘final’ to play against Marseille 

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has opened up about the controversial decision made by VAR in their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter against Sporting CP.

The Portuguese outfit opened the scoring with a goal from Marcus Edwards in the 22nd minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday (October 26). Spurs were trailing well into the second half until Rodrigo Bentancur scored the equalizer in the 80th minute.

Harry Kane then scored what would've been the match-winner in stoppage time. However, VAR ruled out the late strike from the Englishman due to offside, sparking immense controversy. Manager Antonio Conte was furious with the decision and was sent off after a display of outrage at the match officials.

Despite these unfortunate circumstances, Lloris decided to look at the situation from a different perspective. Tottenham currently sit at the top of Group D and travel to Olympique de Marseille on November 1. They would qualify for the next round if they avoid defeat and could even potentially win the group.

The French shot-stopper has urged his side to focus on the Marseille game instead of blaming refereeing decisions that cannot be changed. Lloris said (via The Mirror).

“It is going to be like a final. Even if we have a small advantage, because with a draw it will be enough to go through. We need to use our head but also play with your feelings and heart and go with everything, because every detail matters.”

Lloris stated that had Tottenham played better in the first half, the game wouldn't have reached a tense ending anyway. He said:

"There are two ways to reflect about the game. The one I prefer is to say if we had played the first half in the same way as the second — with the same energy, with the same willingness to go forward, to press the opponent and be very dominant — probably the score would have been different."

He added:

"The other way to reflect on the game is the goal disallowed in the last minute. Everyone can have their own opinion about the decision and the action."

The France international spoke about Tottenham's upcoming Champions League encounter against Marseille. The Lilywhites' captain insists that his team will not give up and will move forward, as he said:

“We don’t want to give up and I liked the response of the team in the second half. The last two games had referee decisions which were not on our side, but we will carry on until the World Cup break."

He added:

"Even if we have to suffer, we have to go through and to finish. Like every team, playing every three days you cannot play 90 minutes with intensity, so you miss 20 to 30 minutes in a game.”

Tottenham's remaining fixtures before the FIFA World Cup

Tottenham are currently third in the Premier League table. They will next travel to face Bournemouth on October 29 before the Marseille game in the Champions League.

Spurs will then host Liverpool on November 6.

They will then face Nottingham Forest away in the Carabao Cup on November 9.

Spurs' final game before the World Cup will be against Leeds United at home on November 12.

