“Ever seen Messi with this aura?” “Next World Cup is his” – Fans in high spirits after Cristiano Ronaldo claim passes lie detector test

Fans made a Lionel Messi claim after Cristiano Ronaldo told a lie detector that he would still be playing at a high level in his 40s. The lie detector passed the answer as a truth from the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo recently took a lie detector test in a video produced by Binance. While the entire video is yet to come out, segments of it have already percolated on social media.

On one of the clips, Ronaldo was asked whether he would still operate at a high level in his 40s and he said yes, which turned out to be a true answer.

Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr and has gotten off to a stunning start to his season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in nine matches for the team this season. He was also named the SPL's Player of the Month for August after scoring five times and assisting twice in three matches this term.

Hence, it's understandable why the Portuguese legend might be confident in his ability to carry on at a high level even into his 40s. Fans are reacting to the video clip, as one of them wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"You Ever Seen Messi With This Aura?"

"Inshallah next WC is his mann."

Here are some of the best reactions on X as Cristiano Ronaldo made a stunning claim to the lie detector:

When Cristiano Ronaldo included Lionel Messi in the list of the greatest players he has seen

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been involved in many on-field duels over the years in the course of their careers. The pair, however, has always been very respectful towards each other.

During his Piers Morgan Uncensored interview in 2022, Ronaldo was asked whether the Argentine icon is the best player he has ever seen. Ronaldo replied, saying (via SPORTBible):

“Probably (Messi), yes. Him (and) Zidane probably - that I have played and fought with.”

Further speaking highly about the Argentina captain, Ronaldo said:

“Amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a teammate."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are no longer in European football as the former currently plies his trade for SPL club Al-Nassr while the latter plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami.