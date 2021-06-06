Everton duo considering exits following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti-Reports

Everton stars James Rodriguez and Richarlison are reportedly considering leaving the club after the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti last week. Ancelotti left Everton to rejoin Real Madrid following the exit of Zinedine Zidane from the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Athletic, Richarlison and James Rodriguez were left shocked by Ancelotti's decision to leave Everton and are now considering their futures with the club.

Everton enjoyed a successful transfer window last summer as they were able to sign the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey. The Toffees endured an incredible start to the season, winning all of their first four games in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were heavily tipped to finish in the European places this season, but a poor run of form towards the end of the season saw them finish in tenth place in the Premier League table.

James Rodriguez joined Everton after struggling to break into Real Madrid's starting XI under the management of Zinedine Zidane last season. The Columbian enjoyed an impressive start to life in England and was widely considered to be one of the best signings of the summer transfer window.

Rodriguez's impact on Everton began to diminish as the attacking midfielder's game time was limited due to injuries. He managed to play just one of Everton's last six games in the Premier League.

Richarlison ended the 2019-20 campaign with 13 goals in for Everton in 36 appearances. The Brazilian has been unable to replicate those numbers for Carlo Ancelotti's side this campaign, as he has managed to score just seven goals in 34 appearances in the league.

Richarlison and James Rodriguez enjoyed a close relationship with Carlo Ancelotti. The South American duo are reportedly questioning the ambition and direction in which Everton are heading after the departure of the Italian tactician.

Everton's Richarlison and James Rodriguez will attract interest from a number of Europe's top clubs

Richarlison is likely to attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer due to his versatility, pace and goal-scoring abilities. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the past.

James Rodriguez, on the other hand, has managed to revive his career and is therefore likely to receive offers from a number of Europe's top clubs this summer. Arsenal are desperate to sign a top-quality attacking midfielder this summer and could see Rodriguez as a potential transfer target.

