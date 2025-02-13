  • home icon
Everton and Liverpool issue joint statement to condemn racist abuse aimed at Abdoulaye Doucoure

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Feb 13, 2025 19:48 GMT
Everton FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Everton FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool and Everton have released a joint statement condemning the racist abuse aimed at Abdoulaye Doucoure following the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, February 12. The 120th and final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in chaos as players came to blows after the final whistle.

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones engaged in a tussle at the end of the game, and both players were consequently shown their second yellow cards.

Jones confronted Doucoure after the latter shushed the away fans after James Tarkowski scored the equalizer for Everton in second-half stoppage time. In the game’s aftermath, Doucoure took to Instagram to share an image of himself from the 2-2 draw but has since been subjected to racist abuse.

also-read-trending Trending

Subsequently, both clubs issued a joint statement condemning the "reprehensible" act and are working with the Merseyside police to identify the perpetrators. The statement read:

''Liverpool FC and Everton FC are aware of – and condemn in the strongest possible terms – racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure following Wednesday night's Merseyside derby. Such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated.''
''Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police, who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible. We also encourage people who witness or experience online abuse to report and highlight it to the social media platforms on which it appears.’’
''We must all, including the social media companies, take a zero-tolerance stance. Platforms need to take accountability and action to ban such abusers. Racism and hate has no place online, in our stadiums or in our communities.’’

After receiving his marching orders, Doucoure will miss Everton’s next fixture against Crystal Palace.

Premier League rallies behind Liverpool and Everton to condemn racist abuse targeted at Abdoulaye Doucoure

The Premier League also joined Liverpool and Everton in condemning the abhorrent abuse aimed at Abdoulaye Doucoure after the Merseyside derby. The English top flight released a statement on its X account, which read:

''We join Everton and Liverpool in strongly condemning this abhorrent abuse and have offered our full support to Abdoulaye and the club. We are working with the relevant social media companies and authorities to help ensure that any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution. Football is for everyone and there is no place for discrimination in our game or anywhere in society.’’

Arne Slot's side will next be in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, February 16, while the Toffees will next take to the pitch against Crystal Palace on Saturday, February 15.

Edited by Arshit Garg
