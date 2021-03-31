Everton's Richarlison hits out at Liverpool star for refusing to accept his apology

Everton forward Richarlison has slammed Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara for not accepting his apology, after the Brazilian's horror-tackle on the Spaniard back in October.

Everton hosted Liverpool in a feisty Merseyside derby back in October, which saw both sides share the points in a 2-2 draw. Richarlison was sent off in the dying moments of the game for a reckless challenge on Thiago, which resulted in the midfielder missing 2 months of action.

Richarlison insisted that he apologised to the Liverpool man following the incident, but Thiago is yet to accept his apology.

"I made that challenge on Thiago and got sent off. My goodness. Then I went on Instagram to apologise and such. He only saw it. I said, ‘I’m going to delete this message since he doesn’t want to reply.' Then I went there and deleted it. He didn’t answer, no," said Richarlison told the Mirror.

"Then, there was the derby now, at their home, he didn’t look at my face, I didn’t look at him, either. The game goes on. He ignored the pigeon," added Richarlison.

Richarlison scored Everton's opener in the reverse fixture last month, as the Toffees went on to beat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield.

Richarlison was a thorn in Liverpool's side in October

Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for the season.

During the game at Goodison Park in October, the Brazilian also had a war of words with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. However, Richarlison insisted that this is all part of the rivalry between the two sides.

"What fight? It was at the time of the game that we argued. There was a little fight there, it’s a classic match. It’s the Merseyside derby. We wanted to win, they wanted it too. So we ended up in a little fight there. Just like in every game," explained Richarlison.

The Reds were left hard done on the night after Jurgen Klopp's side had a goal unjustly ruled out for offside in the dying moments of the game. Liverpool also came out the worse of the two sides after the game back in October.

The Reds left Goodison Park with injuries to both Thiago and Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman's injury ruled him out for the rest of the season and was the start of the capitulation of Liverpool's title defense.

