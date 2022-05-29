Everton's Richarlison mocks Liverpool on Twitter after Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League final

Everton star Richarlison has mocked Liverpool on Twitter after their UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

A goal from Vinicius Junior was the difference between the two teams as Los Blancos won 1-0 to lifted a record-extending 14th title in the competition.

The Reds were dominant in the first half, mustering ten shots, including five on target, and keeping 62% of the ball. However, the momentum shifted after the break as Madrid upped the ante and went in front just before the hour mark.

Federico Valverde played a superb cross from the edge of the box for Vinicius to tap home from close range into an empty net. Mohamed Salah came close to equaliaing for Liverpool a while later but saw his shot deflected over by Thibaut Courtois, who had the game of his life, making nine saves.

The Merseysiders huffed and puffed but there was no coming back into the game for them as Real Madrid were crowned European champions once again.

Richarlison, who plays against the Reds in the Merseyside derby, was quick to take a dig at the losing side. The Brazilian posted a morphed picture depicting himself as the bus driver, as if to indicate he's ready to drive Liverpool back home.

The Toffees player also sported a wide smile in the image, giving his post a mocking expression. That elicited funny reactions from rival fans, joining the player in his ridiculing of Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple of trophies this season. However, following their Premier League and Champions League losses, they will have to settle for a cup double.

Liverpool come up short against Real Madrid yet again

Considering how dominant they were in the opening stanza, Liverpool looked well on course to avenge their 2018 final loss to Real Madrid. However, it ended on a similarly disappointing note, as the Reds finished on the losing side against Los Blancos once again.

Liverpool come up against an inspired Thibaut Courtois - unlucky for them.



That's two final defeats for the Reds now against the same opposition. Klopp's men were also knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season against the Whites.

On Saturday, the Reds fielded a strong squad, given their form, experience and squad depth. Yet, it wasn't enough for them to beat Madrid. Kudos to Los Blancos for a terrific campaign as Madrid remain the team to beat in Europe.

