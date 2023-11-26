Everton supporters handing out PL 'Corrupt' banners to fans ahead of Manchester United fixture

Everton fans arrived with banners to protest against the Premier League at their match against Manchester United today. The banners depicting the alleged corruption of the league were handed out ahead of the game at Goodison Park.

Manchester United are set to visit Merseyside for an encounter with Everton, who received a sanction from the PL recently. The Toffees got a 10-point deduction after an investigation found them breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

Everton faithful feel that the punishment is unfair and are prepared to stage a protest during the game against the Red Devils. Their manager, Sean Dyche, also agreed that the points deduction should not have been handed to the club.

The fans have designed small banners with the Premier League logo, which are already being handed out to those at the stadium. Underneath the logo, the word 'Corrupt' was printed, showing their disgust at the decision to punish the club.

Everton fans intend to hold up their banners twice, first when the players emerge from the dressing room and line up for the Premier League anthem. The second time, at the 10th minute, because 10 points were deducted from their tally.

The fans had already flown a plane with a banner that read "Premier League = Corrupt" when their neighbors faced Manchester City yesterday. Their protest today is a continuation of yesterday.

The Toffees are in 19th in the league standings with four points, just five points from the relegation zone.

Everton need win over Manchester United to kickstart defiance

Speaking to Reuters last week, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin claimed that the players are unfazed by the points deduction. The Toffees will be keen to prove that they can walk the talk when Manchester United visit today.

The Toffees have performed well this season and would be looking for another good result against the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's side are there for the taking due to their inconsistent performances this season.

Last season, the Toffees lost all three of their meetings with the Red Devils in the league and FA Cup. They have the opportunity to start their fight back today and will look to claim all three points on offer.