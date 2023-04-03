Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Everton host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Monday (April 3).

A win for either side could have major implications in the relegation battle or race for the top four. The following are all the details you need to know about where to watch the game, streaming details and more.

Everton take on Tottenham at 8 pm BST (12:30 am IST). The game will be telecast on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in the UK. It will also stream on the Sky GO application.

Fans from the United States (US) can watch on the USA Network TV channel. They can also stream it on the NBC app, FuboTV, or Telemundo. In India, fans can watch the game on the Star Sports network and can stream it on Disney + Hotstar app.

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Christian Stellini on Sean Dyche's Everton

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League but could move to third if they beat Everton on Monday. The Toffees, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone but could bounce to 13th place with all three points.

Spurs are coming off a disappointing game against Southampton, drawing 3-3 after leading 3-1. They parted ways with Antonio Conte during the international break, with his assistant Christian Stellini taking charge as interim manager with Ryan Mason. Everton, meanwhile, are also coming off a draw, drawing 2-2 at Chelsea.

In a pre-match press conference, Stellin was asked what to expect from the Toffees. He replied (via Football.London):

"Since when Sean Dyche became the new manager, they change a lot the results and the type of approach in the game. We know we faced Sean Dyche with Burnley last season two times, and we know very well it will be tough."

He added:

"They play a style of football we have to be aware to face on Monday. We know we have a good squad, a big squad, good team, players that can do the best, and they can try to win the game."

Tottenham won the reverse fixture in October 2-0, with goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

