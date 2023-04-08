"Everton will start as favorites", "We could be in massive trouble" - Manchester United fans worried as 'questionable' star starts against the Toffees

Manchester United will host Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League in the early kick-off on Saturday, April 8.

The Red Devils fell 2-0 to Newcastle United before securing a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brentford in their last game and will look to put together a string of wins. The Toffees, on the other hand, seem to have found much-needed stability under Sean Dyche as they are unbeaten in their last four league games.

Manager Erik ten Hag named an interesting lineup for this clash, with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire making his way back into the starting XI. Scott McTominay was also included in the XI.

However, the club's fans were not too pleased with Maguire's inclusion as he has put in some shaky performances in one of the most important positions on the pitch int the past. This has led to significant distrust between the player and the fanbase.

One fan took to Twitter to express his displeasure, saying:

"Everton will start as favorites since Maguire is starting."

Another fan mentioned another player in the lineup who could prove to be a liability, saying:

"McTominay and Maguire... we could be in massive trouble... wtf!!"

On that note, here are some of the best fan reactions from Twitter as Manchester United posted their lineup for the match against Everton.

Boipelo Everson @Boipelo54404675 @UnitedStandMUFC Maguire questionable I don't like it but come on lads get the 3 points @UnitedStandMUFC Maguire questionable I don't like it but come on lads get the 3 points

Khahange_jr07 🇷🇼 @Jackson_lusn Maguire in the starting line-up 🙄🙄 Maguire in the starting line-up 🙄🙄

A win would see Manchester United leapfrog fellow top-four contenders Newcastle United into third place with a three-point lead.

However, they must perform well against an Everton side determined to remain in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford will make his 350th appearance for Manchester United

Rashford arrived onto the Premier League scene in some style back in the 2015-16 season as he scored a brace in United's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Since then, the forward endured many highs and lows before finally coming into his own this season as a superstar.

In 349 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team, Rashford has scored 120 goals and provided 66 assists. He is currently in the middle of arguably his greatest season, having scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

His form and ability to score clutch goals has been a crucial factor in Manchester United still challenging for silverware in the cup competitions, despite losing pace in the Premier League.

