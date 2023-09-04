“Every day is fashion week”, “Never seems to miss” – Fans react to Barcelona star arriving for international duty in stylish drip 

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde arrived in style as he reported for international duty for France. Fans on Instagram reacted to the player's ever impressive style statement.

Didier Deschamps' side are set to play Ireland in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier and Germany in an international friendly in the recent international break. Kounde has been called up to the team for the games.

A recent video showed Les Bleus stars appearing in style and Kounde turned up the heat as he rocked a stylish blazer and jeans, along with his fancy hairstyle that accompanied a pair of sunglasses.

Fans were impressed with the player never failing the chance to show off his drip. One of them commented under the post, writing:

"With Kounde everyday is Fashion week."

Another fan commented:

"Jules is him. Never seems to miss."

Barcelona's Jules Kounde impressed fans

Some more comments read:

"Kounde doesn’t miss."

"Jules built different."

"Kounde loves fashion."

Kounde is an important player for France and has so far made 21 career appearances for Didier Deschamps' team. What role he plays in the upcoming international break remains to be seen.

Deco spoke about Barcelona's new signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix

Barcelona have signed two Portuguese superstars on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix have both joined the Catalan club on loan moves from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Their compatriot, Deco, is the current sporting director of the club. The legendary midfielder expressed his gratitude towards the duo for making significant financial compromises to join the club. Deco said (via Barca Universal):

“The players understood the role, that we needed their help and they did. Joao Cancelo and Félix follow this example, also our captain, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has renewed, helping with Financial Fair Play, and providing stability."

He added:

“It is important for players with this spirit, thanks to their efforts the signings have arrived.”

Both Felix and Cancelo made substitute appearances as the Blaugrana defeated Osasuna by a score of 2-1 in their recent La Liga game away from home. Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde were the scorers for the Catalan club.