"Every day since I have been here" - Arsenal manager responds to Aaron Ramsdale's father after harsh criticism

Mikel Arteta responded to Aaron Ramsdale's father after the Englishman criticized Arteta over his son's situation at the Emirates Stadium. The tactician refrained from being drawn into a tug-of-war while highlighting the need for the goalkeeper to continue working hard and demonstrating good behavior to turn the corner.

Aaron Ramsdale has been relegated to a bit-part role at Arsenal this season, with Arteta elevating summer signing David Raya into the No. 1 position. The English shot-stopper has made just six appearances for the Gunners across competitions so far, and his limited involvement puts him at serious risk of missing out on the Euros next year.

Angered by his son's unfavorable situation in north London, Nick Ramsdale couldn't help but criticize Mikel Arteta during the last international break.

"If Mikel Arteta wanted David Raya first of all then that’s factual, that’s true. My only problem is when I spoke to Mr Arteta on the phone before he signed Aaron, he said he wanted Aaron," he said in quotes conveyed by Mirror.

"But now, you know, David Raya’s back on the market and he’s had David Raya. He will be bought [after his loan].

"We did not have a clue, I did not have a clue, our family did not have a clue, Aaron did not have a clue that he was not going to be carrying on playing. All of a sudden he’s not been played."

When asked about the comments from Aaron Ramsdale's father, Arteta said:

"Aaron, and any player who is playing less than he wanted, there are many, unfortunately, in a dressing room of 24 players, their behaviour that we demand and we expect is to constantly challenge and make each other better, and always have the purpose and ability to overcome the situation and play and show with facts that you have to play, and you have to play more and how wrong I am and [think] ‘how can I help the team when it is necessary?'"

Aaron Ramsdale to replace David Raya in Arsenal's clash with Brentford

Arsenal are scheduled to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium when they return to action in the Premier League today (Saturday, Nov. 25). All eyes will be on Mikel Arteta to see what line-up he'll put up for the encounter.

David Raya is ineligible to face The Bees, whom he left to join the Gunners on loan during the summer transfer window. As a result, Mikel Arteta is left with no option but to start Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

That would be the first time the Englishman would get Premier League action in over two months, with his last appearance in the English top flight coming in the 3-1 victory over Manchester United back in September.