“Every game he makes a difference” - Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool’s new ‘super-sub’ after 2-1 Palace win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on midfielder Harvey Elliott, who bagged a 91st-minute winner for his side against Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9).

The England under-21 international came on as a 74th-minute substitute for striker Darwin Nunez, with Liverpool chasing the game. Roy Hodgson's men opened the scoring in the 57th minute through a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty.

After Elliott was introduced, the Eagles were reduced to 10 once Jordan Ayew was shown his second yellow card of the match in the 75th minute. Moments later, Mohamed Salah produced an equalizer (76'), setting the game up for a grandstand finish.

In stoppage time, the young midfielder manufactured an incredible left-footed strike from just outside the box to put the Reds ahead. Addressing the 20-year-old's impact, Carragher wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"The new super sub Harvey Elliott! Every game he makes a difference from the bench."

On the night, Elliott recorded 100% passing accuracy, attempted two shots, and drew one foul. This season, the midfielder has produced two assists and a goal in 20 appearances, all after starting the game as a substitute.

With Arsenal losing 1-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9), Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League standings. They've racked up 37 points in 16 matches and are one point ahead of Mikel Arteta and Co.

Mohamed Salah bags 200th Liverpool goal in 2-1 Crystal Palace win

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, in the eyes of many, will go down as one of the best Premier League wingers of all time. He managed to score his 200th goal for the Reds in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Although it was a deflected effort from inside the box, Salah won't care. Praising the 31-year-old's achievement, manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match (via the club's official website):

"Incredible number for a super-special, super, super-special player. I don't know how often he saved us with a goal he scored in the right moment. It was a pretty loud reception in the dressing room when I gave him the shirt with the 200 on the back.

"Players were asking for a speech, but you have to ask him if he had one, because I [had to] go for media work! I don't know if he had one."

Since joining Liverpool for a reported €42 million from Roma in 2017, Salah has scored 148 goals in the Premier League and 42 in the Champions League.

He's found the net five times in the FA Cup while bagging three in the Europa League. The attacker has netted once each in the Carabao Cup and the Community Shield.