“Every game he makes a difference” - Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Liverpool star after win at Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend and prominent pundit Jamie Carragher has praised youngster Harvey Elliott for the latter's clutch goal against Crystal Palace.

Elliott was named on the bench for the Reds' Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday, December 9. The Englishman came on in the 74th minute with his team trailing 1-0.

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th Liverpool goal and 150th in the Premier League just two minutes later. Salah then set up Elliott in the first minute of stoppage time, with the latter's effort from outside the box beating Palace goalkeeper Remi Matthews to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

Apart from scoring the match-winner, Elliott also completed all 23 of his pass attempts and won a duel and a foul apiece against Palace. The Eagles were notably reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute after Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Carragher took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a message lauding Elliott after his goal, writing:

"The new super sub Harvey Elliott! Every game he makes a difference from the bench."

This was notably the 20-year-old's third major goal contribution as a substitute in this league season.

He first forced a Hugo Bueno own-goal in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in September. The youngster then nabbed the assist for Luis Diaz's equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time during their 1-1 draw away to Luton Town last month.

Elliott has started just once in the Premier League this term, coming off the bench on 12 occasions. He has, however, started all of the Reds' UEFA Europa League matches and both of their Carabao Cup ties.

"Played a wonderful game" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Harvey Elliott after Palace win

Jamie Carragher was not the only one to praise Harvey Elliott for his injury-time strike against Crystal Palace. In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also commended Elliott, saying:

"Harvey played a wonderful game and scored a wonderful goal. I'm so happy for him."

The victory lifted the Reds to the top of the Premier League table with 37 points from 16 matches. They are one clear of second-placed Arsenal, who will visit Aston Villa later on Saturday. Villa, who are third with 32 points, have notably won all of their league games at Villa Park this season.