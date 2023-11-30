"Every game he is showing his qualities" – Martin Odegaard in awe of Arsenal superstar's display in 6-0 RC Lens demolition

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has lavished praise on Declan Rice following the Englishman's fine performance in his team's recent 6-0 UEFA Champions League win over RC Lens.

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League past campaign, secured their berth in the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage with style on Wednesday (November 29). Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Odegaard all netted in the first half, before Jorginho converted a penalty late in the second half.

Rice, meanwhile, acted as the midfield linchpin throughout the entirety of his club's recent home encounter. The 24-year-old completed 61 of his 64 attempted passes, won two of his three tackles and four of his six duels, and made three recoveries in 75 minutes of action.

In the aftermath of the clash, Odegaard was asked to opine on Rice's performance against Lens. He told HaytersTV (h/t The Boot Room):

"It's brilliant. I think it's been amazing since he came here. Every game he is showing his qualities. He is a great player and a great guy. So a great addition to the club."

Rice, who left West Ham United to join Arsenal in a potential £105 million switch in the summer, has cemented himself as an undroppable star at the Gunners of late. He has featured in 20 overall outings this season, recoring two goals and as many assists in the process.

Ian Wright insists Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice could become club's captain in future

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Declan Rice has the potential to replace Martin Odegaard as the team's captain in the future. He said (h/t HITC):

"It's his physicality, the physicality and the fluidity of him. We just look strong, we just look different with him. When you look at his consistency, I'm getting it all the time from people – captaincy. I love Martin [Odegaard] and, of course, he's our captain and I'm very, very happy with that, absolutely delighted with that."

Highlighting Rice's leadership and consistency, the Arsenal great said:

"The thing is, when you've got a player in your team who is eight or nine out of 10 every week, leading by example with everything that he does, you can't help but think... that guy is a captain. That guy is a captain, the way he's playing."

Rice, who is a former Chelsea youth star, captained West Ham United to the UEFA Europa Conference League crown in the 2022-23 term.

The 24-year-old will next be in action for Arsenal in their home Premier League tie against 12th-placed Wolves on Saturday (December 2).