"Every game the team is ready to fight" - Manchester United new signing believes Old Trafford fear factor is back after Liverpool and Arsenal wins

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez believes the Old Trafford fear factor is returning following the Red Devils' impressive league form.

Erik ten Hag's side have won four games on the bounce, including home victories over Liverpool and Arsenal.

Martinez's partnership with Raphael Varane in defense has paid dividends, with the duo winning every game they have started together.

The Argentinian has commented on the current form shown by Ten Hag's side, saying (via Express):

"We did an amazing job against Liverpool and then we kept going and you can see now, every game the team is ready to fight. The connection with each other is incredible."

Martinez then touched on the expectations of Manchester United when playing at Old Trafford:

“I think we did a fantastic job against Liverpool and Arsenal. But this is Manchester United, no? When the teams come to play in our stadium, they have to feel it was not easy for them. So yes, now we feel very well about it.”

Martinez also discussed his relationship with Ten Hag who formerly coached him at Ajax before bringing him to United for £51.63 million this summer:

"I know him very well."

He continued,

“I know what he wants, his mentality, his style because I played with him for three years at Ajax. Now it's good to be with him again, in this amazing club. We keep working hard and now we are ready for the big games.”

Manchester United next face cross-city rivals and reigning champions Manchester City on October 2.

A win over Pep Guardiola's side would be the fifth consecutive league victory for the Red Devils in a row and a real statement of intent.

City have started the campaign off in red-hot form and currently sit second in the league.

Manchester United's new partnership pays off

Varane and Martinez are impressing

Martinez's partnership with Varane is earning plaudits as the duo have kept a number of top forwards quiet this season.

There were worries about the Argentine's adaption to life in the Premier League due to his height and physique.

The former Ajax centre-back was criticized for his first two performances against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

However, Martinez has bounced back and formed an eye-catching partnership with Varane.

The French defender is enjoying his sophomore season following an unconvincing debut campaign at Old Trafford.

He has made six appearances this season and Manchester United have won every game that he has started and lost every match that he hasn't.

