"Every joke has a little bit of truth in it" - Real Madrid attacker drops massive hint that Carlo Ancelotti could take Brazil job

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo recently revealed the conversations he had with Carlo Ancelotti about potentially taking up the Brazil job. There are widespread rumors that Ancelotti is set to become the coach of the five-time world champions after the conclusion of the season.

Tite stepped down following Brazil's exit via a penalty shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ramon Menzes is currently in charge of the team on an interim basis.

Speaking about Ancelotti potentially becoming the manager of the national team, Rodrygo told GE Globo:

"Wow, Mister, we're waiting for you there". He jokes that we are going to make the summons together...We talk more in a joking tone, but every joke has a little bit of truth. The situation there is difficult, you have to leave Real Madrid to come here. So I can't say beforehand how it's going to be, but of course it would be an honor to have him here."

Rodrygo further added that every manager dreams of becoming the Selecaos' coach. However, Ancelotti respects Los Blancos. The young attacker said:

"Who doesn’t want to take over the Selection? He has respect for Real, but if he leaves, I believe he is one of the main names to come here."

Ancelotti's current contract with the Madrid giants will end at the end of the season. Whether he takes up the role as the Brazil coach after that remains to be seen.

Real Madrid defender Nacho made a surprising claim about Gavi

Barcelona's Gavi came under fire for his off-the-ball challenge on Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos during the El Clasico on March 19.

The young midfielder has come under criticism, with many criticizing his lack of sportsmanship. Nacho, though, recently made a surprising claim about the Barca star, saying (via Football Espana):

“I didn’t talk to Gavi about that topic. It’s a Clasico there are kicks, fights, friction… It’s football. No need to review it again. The goal is to win with the National Team. When I play again, the same thing will happen again and it’s better for you, because that’s how you have more of a ruckus to speak about. Gavi is a good kid.”

Nacho, meanwhile, is currently in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos. The Castilla product, who is currently 33, is yet to agree on a new deal.

