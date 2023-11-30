"Every little mistake you make is being penalized" - Peter Schmeichel speaks out on Manchester United star's errors in the UCL this season

Peter Schmeichel has questioned Andre Onana and claimed that the goalkeeper's mistakes were the reason why Manchester United dropped points against Galatasaray. He said that teams will always get penalized when the shot-stoppers make mistakes, and that is what happened in Istanbul.

Manchester United took an early 2-0 lead but ended up drawing 3-3 against Galatasaray.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Schmeichel stated that Manchester United's back four played well and that the goals were all down to the goalkeeper's errors. The former player said:

"I actually think that the back four played really well today. I don't think they could do much more. I thought they played very well. Again, you can't argue with the mistakes by the goalkeeper are very, very expensive. Every time your goalkeeper makes mistakes, it is a goal. It's a fact alive."

He added:

"But I think again, when we go back to Saturday, I thought everything worked really, really well. But when you play at this level, every little mistake you make is being penalized. And you got to learn that. When you are 2-0 up, and it's not the first time we're 2-0 up in this tournament. When you 2-0 up, you [have to] kill the game. You make sure that you know the other team doesn't get into and keep the ball, you make sure you don't make mistakes. And a lot of mistakes were made today."

The 60-year-old Manchester United legend continued:

"And of course, you also have to look at, you know, at players like when Hojlund came off. A lot of the pressure from the very, very front disappeared. You know, the guy he put in, doesn't do anything where you have somebody who really, really works hard for the team up front."

The game saw 27-year-old Onana save four out of eight shots and register a 48% pass accuracy.

Manchester United in near-impossible Champions League situation

Manchester United are at the rock bottom of their UEFA Champions League group with one match left. They face Bayern Munich in the final game on December 13 and will need to beat the German champions to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

The Red Devils are in a tough situation as a win on the final day could also see them dropping into the UEFA Europa League if the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray sees one of the two sides win.

For Erik ten Hag's side to get into the Champions League round of 16, they need to win their match and also hope that the Copenhagen vs Galatasaray ends in a draw.