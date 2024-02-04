"Every match from now on is a final" - Erik ten Hag makes bold claims ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham United 

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said before the Premier League home game with West Ham United that every remaining game would be a final.

The Red Devils are coming off a rousing 4-3 midweek league win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ten Hag's side squandered a two-goal lead as Wolves made it 3-3 in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but Kobbie Mainoo struck a sensational winner just two minutes later as United won a seven-goal thriller.

The victory took them to 35 points after 22 games, 16 behind leaders Liverpool and eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more. With his team playing catchup as the race for the top-four heats up, Ten Hag knows that United cannot drop too many points in what has been a difficult season.

"Important match due to ranking? The answer is in your question. Every match from now on is a final," said Ten Hag (as per Centre Devils) ahead of the West Ham game.

Expand Tweet

The Premier League giants have lost a whopping 14 times across competitions, including nine times in the league. However, Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in four games across competitions in 2024, winning three.

"I think we have to improve in all areas" - Manchester United boss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Although Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy with the three points against Wolves, he admitted that his side have scope for improvement in all areas.

The Red Devils have conceded goals galore this season, especially in the league, conceding 32 times in 22 games. However, there have been issues up front too, with their 29 goals being the fewest in the top-13.

“I think we have to improve in all areas all the time," said Ten Hag (as per United's website). "There’s always something you can do better. Obviously, we want to concede less goals, as a team, not just as defenders back there, but, overall, we want to do better as a team.”

United are 1-0 up at half-time against West Ham at Old Trafford, with striker Rasmus Hojlund marking his 21st birthday with a goal.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here