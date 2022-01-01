“We have every player in his best possible position” - Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United squad is not just about the partnership between Portuguese duo

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick recently stated that his team isn't just about the partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Ranginck's was proven right when Manchester United, without the presence of Bruno Fernandes, secured three points against Burnley.

Ralf Rangnick was more than satisfied with the team's performance. Speaking to Sky Sports Rangnick stated that the players that played against the Clarets were playing in their best possible position. The German coach went on to state that the team isn't just about the partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ralf Rangnick said:

"Against Burnley, we had to play without Bruno and again we did well, we played with two strikers, two wingers, two number sixes, every player in his best possible position. This is another thing we're trying to achieve, no matter which formation, we're trying to play we have every player in his best possible position."

Ralf Rangnick added:

"So it's not only about the partnership between Cristiano and Bruno, it's about partnerships between other players."

It was a must-win game for Manchester United against Sean Dyche's Burnley as the club were trying to stay in the race for the top-four. The uninspiring 1-1 draw against Newcastle United really forced the club to train harder and work as a cohesive unit.

The Red Devils went on to put on a performance that was good enough to secure a victory over Burnley. United won the match 3-1 with Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo finding the net for the team. Burnley's goal came from a fine strike from Aaron Lennon who took advantage of a mistake made by Eric Bailly.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick reflects on mistake made by Eric Bailly during Burnley game

The only goal Burnley scored against Manchester United was due to a mistake made by Eric Bailly. The Ivorian defender lost the ball at the back which the Clarets capitalized on.

During the post-match conference, Ralf Rangnick stated that he was a bit angry with the blunder and added that the team should learn from their mistakes. He said:

"I'm a little bit angry about the goal we conceded and that again was an unforced error. No, it was a forced error, not an unforced error, that put us under pressure. In that case, Eric [Bailly], it was one of very few mistakes he made today."

He added:

"He should have kicked the ball and played it forward rather than do a short pass. It was a very similar goal to the one we conceded against Young Boys in the Champions League and we just have to learn from that."

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @ChrisWheelerDM] Eric Bailly was surprised to receive a call at the airport on Monday informing him that he would be needed against Burnley just as he was about to fly to the AFCON. #MUFC Eric Bailly was surprised to receive a call at the airport on Monday informing him that he would be needed against Burnley just as he was about to fly to the AFCON. #MUFC [@ChrisWheelerDM]

Manchester United will now look to carry their momentum into the game against Wolves on Monday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar