"Every player has a little bit of a dip" - Ray Parlour says Jurgen Klopp 'won't be bothered' about Liverpool superstar's poor run of form 

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows how good Mohamed Salah is and won’t worry about his recent rough patch.

Having bagged 28 goals and 10 assists in 38 games in all competitions, Salah has emerged as the Reds’ most valuable forward this season. Since March, however, the player has endured a stark dip in form, scoring only once in six games across competitions.

The 29-year-old was arguably Liverpool’s worst player in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Benfica on Tuesday night, missing two gilt-edged chances. However, his struggles didn't affect the Reds as they won the game 3-1.

Keeping Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City in mind, Klopp subbed off the jaded superstar with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Discussing Salah’s apparent dip in form, Parlour insisted that there is nothing to worry about, adding that the Egyptian could even score a brace against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Englishman said on talkSPORT:

“Every player has a little bit of a dip in a season, it's how quickly you come out of that dip. I wouldn't be worrying about that whatsoever.”

“Salah, suddenly he could score 2 goals like that on Sunday and win them the match. So I wouldn't worry about the little bit of a dip he's having. There [against Benfica] was a good chance for him, he toe pokes it in the end, the keeper makes a good save, he gets something on it and it goes for a corner.”

He also opined that Klopp might have a little one-on-one with his star player to boost his morale.

“I think Jurgen Klopp knows how good he is and how important he is for Liverpool Football club so he might have a quiet word with him, keep going, you're going to get your goal soon and get that confidence and belief in him again.”

“He won't be bothered about how he's playing at the moment.”

With 20 goals under his belt, Salah is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season. He also has 10 assists in the English top flight, making him the second-highest assist-provider in the league. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold has more assists than him.

Luis Diaz scores his first Champions League goal for Liverpool against Benfica

While Mohamed Salah endured one of his worst nights in a Liverpool shirt on Tuesday, winter signing Luis Diaz had a field day against Benfica.

The Colombia international was hungrier than ever, fought for every ball, and was at the heart of everything positive. He bagged a goal and an assist for his efforts.

In the 34th minute, Diaz received Alexander-Arnold’s sweeping long ball and headed it in Sadio Mane’s path. The Senegalese converted effortlessly from close range to put the Reds 2-0 up.

And he’s never lost against them. Luis Díaz has now scored as many goals against Benfica for Liverpool (1) as he managed in seven appearances for FC Porto.And he’s never lost against them. Luis Díaz has now scored as many goals against Benfica for Liverpool (1) as he managed in seven appearances for FC Porto.And he’s never lost against them. 👀 https://t.co/86xYvOX227

In the dying embers of the match, Diaz found the back of the net for the visitors, extinguishing any hopes of a Benfica comeback.

Played through on goal by Keita, Diaz rounded off the keeper and slotted the ball home from a narrow angle. His scintillating performance in Lisbon rightfully won him the Reds’ Player of the Match award (via Liverpool Media).

