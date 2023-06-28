"Every player is looking forward to the duel with him" - MLS star gives his take on Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman is looking forward to playing against Lionel Messi. Speaking in an exclusive interview with GOAL, the 24-year-old opened up on how the Argentine's arrival would shape the league.

He said:

"It's a sensation for the whole league. Every player is looking forward to the duel with him. For me personally, it is something very special to play against him soon."

Tillman also spoke about the opportunity of playing under current Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The 24-year-old native German, who has now switched to represent the United States, got to train under the Italian as part of Bayern's youth team in 2016-17.

He said:

"He [Ancelotti] knows how to deal with stars. But he wasn't the most talkative with the young players. Still, he made you feel like you belonged. Football-wise, I have developed incredibly thanks to the training sessions with the professionals," added Tillman.

Messi shocked the football world by joining MLS side Inter Miami. The 36-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his two-year deal. While a return to Barcelona or a move to the Saudi Pro League was also on the cards, the Argentine superstar chose to play for David Beckham's side.

He will be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is also reportedly on Inter Miami's radar. Messi is likely to make his debut for the side in the Leagues Cup against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.

Lionel Messi set to reunite with former head coach at Inter Miami

Tata Martino is expected to be the next Inter Miami head coach.

MLS side Inter Miami are set to appoint Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as their head coach. According to TyC Sports, the 60-year-old, who previously coached Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, is expected to replace Phil Neville.

Neville was sacked after a poor run this season. They currently lie bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings, with just 15 points from 18 games. They have lost seven games on the trot and are likely to miss out on the playoffs.

The Florida side will be hoping that the addition of the Argentine superstar, alongside Busquets and Alba, will help them change their fortunes.

Poll : 0 votes