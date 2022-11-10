“Every player needs time to adapt” - Mikel Arteta defends new signing despite underwhelming start to Arsenal career 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has come to the defense of his new signing Fabio Vieira after an underwhelming start to his professional career with the Gunners in the Premier League.

The Spanish manager believes that the 22-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder will perform to his potential soon as he is still adapting to the English conditions and pace of the game in the Premier League.

Some fans and football pundits questioned Arteta's signing of the Portuguese youth after he missed several goal-scoring opportunities in their 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, November 10.

Defending his new signing and putting faith in the process, Arteta said that he is not at all worried about the Portuguese youngster and is confident about Vieira's abilities and talent.

He said, via Football London:

"I think in front of goal he’s been unlucky because in the past two games he could have scored a few goals. But every player needs time to adapt obviously. When he played against Brentford away from home and he’s surrounded with players he’s more familiar with it’s a bit easier.

''We’ve asked him to play lots of different positions as well because of the needs that we have in the squad. But, I’m not worried at all.''

Arsenal signed the talented young midfielder from Portuguese club Porto before the start of the 2022-23 season on a long-term deal worth £34m including add-ons as per Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old was the Gunners' third summer signing after goal-stopper Matt Turner and Brazil forward Marquinhos. He scored six goals for Porto in 15 starts last season and bagged 13 more for Portugal's Under-21 side before agreeing to a long-term contract with Arsenal.

Since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Vieira has bagged 14 appearances across different competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist so far in his first season.

''I think the period now in the World Cup is going to make him very good''- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes bold claim about his 22-year-old midfielder

Mikel Arteta has said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup break will be a good opportunity for his young midfielder Fabio Vieira to regain his fitness after a series of injuries.

Speaking to reporters after Arsenal's 3-1 EFL Cup loss against Brighton at home on Thursday, Arteta said that the long World Cup break will be helpful for his players, including Vieira.

He said via Twitter:

“He’s missed a big part because he came in and was injured for 2 1/2 months, so he missed a whole pre-season. I think the period now in the World Cup is going to make him very good.”

Vieira missed most of Arsenal's pre-season tour due to injuries and was not part of the team in the first few games of the 2022-23 season. However, the Portuguese midfielder has bagged regular appearances for the Gunners since recovering from the injury.

