"Every player has a price, I believe. Even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo" - PL manager makes claim about star linked with exit from club

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira referenced Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking about Jorgen Strand Larsen's future. The striker has been linked with an exit this summer, with less than a week left in the transfer window.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Strand Larsen as their pursuit of a striker continues amidst the Alexander Isak saga. As per journalist David Ornstein, they made a £55 million bid for the Norwegian striker, but Wolves rejected it. Strand Larsen is open to leaving the club as well.

Meanwhile, Strand Larsen came on in the 73rd minute of Wolves' Carabao Cup second-round clash against West Ham United at home on Tuesday. He scored a brace to help them win 3-2. After the game, Vitor Pereira said (via Goal):

"If it's my decision, of course [Strand-Larsen stays]. Of course. Because he's a very important player. It's not only about the technical and tactical, it's about the character. He's a player with character."

"I can imagine his mind in this moment because he listens to a lot of things, reading a lot of things, and then he keeps the commitment," he added. "Until now, Jorgen is our player. We'll see what happens. I understand football. Football is football. Every player has a price, I believe. Even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. I understand football, but for me, he is very, very important for us. We'll see what happens," he added.

Wolves signed Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo on loan last summer, and the move was made permanent in July this year. He's recorded 16 goals and five assists in 41 games across competitions for them.

When former Wolves star picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely considered the two greatest footballers of all time. Fans, pundits, and even current players have often weighed in on the debate about who is better between the two.

Former Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo also shared his thoughts on the debate in an interview with Sky Sports in December 2023. He said:

“The two best players in the history of the football, they’re two different players obviously. Cristiano is more as a striker than anything and Leo is more of a playmaker.

“They’re both very different players but they’re both the best at doing what they do. It wouldn’t be fair to choose, because like I told you, both are incredible and I had the privilege to learn from them, play with them and to share good moments with them, to win some titles with them as well. I just go for both.”

Semedo has shared the pitch 34 times with Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal and 108 times with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

