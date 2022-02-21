"Every other player will use that" - Danny Mills feels Mohammed Salah contract situation at Liverpool will have a say on Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino's future

Danny Mills feels the contract situation of Mohamed Salah has put Liverpool in a difficult position as they look to negotiate new deals with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as well.

The feared front three of the Reds will all see their current deals expiring at the end of next season and the Reds are yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations with any of them.

Mills feels that Firmino and Mane will get a strong hold in discussions if the Merseysider club hand Salah the £500,000-a-week deal he is believed to be demanding.

The Reds are reportedly close to securing a new deal for their 'Egyptian King' and it could put them on the back foot as per the ex-Manchester City right-back.

Mills told Football Insider:

“For a long time we thought how are they ever going to replace that front three. But now Liverpool clearly are thinking about it and have brought in some good younger players who will eventually step into that role."

“They’ll offer Firmino a new contract, quite clearly. There will be that transition period and also because they don’t want to lose him for nothing. That would be bad business sense."

Mills claims that Salah getting a £500,000-a-week deal would completely destroy the wage structure at Anfield and other players might use it to their advantage.

“The issue is, when Salah signs a new deal, if that breaks the wage cap and breaks the bank then what do you do? Every other player will use that. They’ll say because he’s getting that then they want more."

He added:

“Obviously it won’t be the same as Salah but a level below and still more. It will be interesting to see how they manage that. If he signs for £500,000-a-week, Firmino and Mane will say they are the next level down so want £350,000-a-week."

As per Mills, even if Liverpool choose not to hand Salah a new deal and let him depart, the situation is unlikely to change.

“If they let Salah go and he doesn’t sign a deal, they can say ‘You’ve just lost him, do you want to lose me as well?’ That puts you in a strong position as well. There will be several players waiting to see what happens to Salah and how much money he gets.”

Liverpool definitely have a issue to resolve and they have to do it soon

It is surprising that Liverpool did not react to the situation earlier with Firmino, Mane and Salah's contracts expiring at the same time.

Firmino is 30 right now, while Salah and Mane are both 29, which means this could be their final chance to earn a massive new deal.

Liverpool have potentially readymade replacements for Mane and Firmino already in their ranks in Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, whereas Salah looks irreplaceable.

We have to wait and see how Jurgen Klopp and his team sort out the situation but they should act on it soon.

