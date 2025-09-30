“Every Real Madrid defeat is like a balm for my heart” - Arsenal hero voices dislike for LaLiga giants and wants them to lose clash vs Kairat

Arsenal cult hero Andrey Arshavin has expressed his desire for Real Madrid to lose their UEFA Champions League clash against Kairat Almaty, revealing his dislike for the club. The Spanish giants are set to take on Kazakh debutants Kairat, who stunned Celtic to reach the league phase of the competition this season.Arshavin spoke to EFE from inside the Ortalyq Stadion, home of Kairat Almaty, ahead of the game on Tuesday. He revealed that he hopes the home side wins, admitting that he finds joy in every game Real Madrid loses. &quot;I hope Kairat wins. Every Real Madrid defeat is like a balm for my heart&quot;, he said via GOAL. Andrey Arshavin enjoyed a fine stint at Arsenal between 2009 and 2013 before moving to Kairat in 2016 after a brief stint back in Russia. He stayed with the Kazakh side for two years, winning two major honours before he retired from professional football in 2018.Arshavin's wish for a Real Madrid defeat does not just stem from his ties to Kairat, but from a public dislike for Los Blancos. While at Arsenal, he was linked with the Spanish giants and rubbished the talk publicly by stating that he is a lifelong Barcelona fan and would never play for their rivals. Los Blancos are clear favourites in the tie despite their 5-2 humbling at Atletico Madrid at the weekend. They have already made the long trip to Kairat as they look to secure a second win of the league phase in as many games. Kairat, on the other hand, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sporting Club in their first game. Arsenal star ignores Real Madrid interest, signs new dealArsenal defender William Saliba has turned away from Real Madrid links to sign a new long-term contract with the Premier League side. The 24-year-old France international has extended his deal until 2030, with the club set to keep hold of one of its prized assets. Saliba has been on the books of the Gunners since 2019, having joined the club as a teenager from boyhood club AS Saint-Etienne. The Frenchman spent time on loan back in his native country but has since become one of the world's best central defenders. Real were linked with Saliba in the summer as they sought to make defensive reinforcement for the future. He has now put all speculation to bed by extending his deal with Mikel Arteta's side, and will remain a key player for them after this season.