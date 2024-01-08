"Every session was a different style" - Kaka names Manchester United legend as the most stylish footballer he has played with

Brazilian icon Kaka has named former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham as the most stylish footballer he has played with.

During a recent interview with the GOAL, the former Real Madrid star was asked about the most stylish football player he has ever shared the dressing room with. Kaka responded with the name of David Beckham.

He said:

"This one is David of course, David Beckham. He is the most stylish. Every training, every session style. Even with his just in a sweatshirt or just in a pyjama or something like that, he was very stylish.”

Kaka and Beckham played 13 games together for AC Milan during the 2008/09 season, when the Englishman was sent on a loan from LA Galaxy. David Beckham, who's currently the co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami has always been famous among football fans for his dressing sense and fashion choices.

The Englishman has also been featured in famous magazines such as Vogue, the Gentleman's Journal and GQ. Moreover, his wife, Victoria Beckham is also a renowned fashion designer and she was also a member of the girl music group, the Spice Girls.

Manchester United are monitoring Ligue 1 forward to bloster attack in January: Report

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David for a transfer this month. As stated by Football Transfers, the Red Devils and Aston Villa are looking to sign the Canadian striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are allegedly eager to bolster their attacking line-up after unsatisfactory performances in the first half of the season. The Red Devils crashed out of Europe after finishing fourth in their pool in the Champions League group stages, and have scored only 22 goals in 20 Premier League games this season.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund have recorded a combined total of five goals and four assists in the Premier League this season. According to the same report, David is also eager to step out of Ligue 1 for fresh challenges. He has made 24 appearances for Lille across different competitions where he has bagged 10 goals and six assists this season.