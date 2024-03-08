"Every setback is a lesson for a stronger comeback!" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Raed

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message on X following the 3-1 Saudi Pro League loss at home to Al-Raed on Thursday (March 7).

The Knights of Najd made a slow start as Karim El Berkaoui opened the scoring after 18 minutes. Seeking a swift response, Ronaldo sent a thunderous volley into the woodwork, and the ricochet was calmly slotted in by Ayman Yahya.

However, Luis Castro's side disintegrated after the interval, with Mohamed Fouzair putting the visitors ahead just a minute into the second period. With Al-Alami, especially Ronaldo, squandering multiple chances, Al-Raed struck again, with Amir Sayoud scoring three minutes from time.

The loss - their first in the league since losing 3-0 to Al-Hilal (65) - sees Al-Nassr a whopping 12 points behind the runaway leaders. Coming off a 1-0 loss at Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg earlier in the week, Ronaldo's team couldn't have lost form at such a crucial stage of the season.

However, Ronaldo reckons the defeat could be the precursor to a strong 'comeback,' tweeting:

"Every setback is a lesson for a stronger comeback!"

The loss at home to Al-Raed extends Ronaldo and Co's winless run in the league to two games, having drawn 4-4 at home to basement side Al-Hazm last month.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a superb first full season in Saudi Arabian football at Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022.

Ageing like fine wine, the 39-year-old has shown little signs of slowing down anytime soon. Despite drawing blanks in his last two outings (Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League and Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League), Ronaldo has 28 goals and 11 assists in 31 games across competitions.

That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists in 21 games in the league. Ronaldo has also struck five times in seven games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign and another in the King's Cup.