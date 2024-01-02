"Every shot he takes ends in a goal" - Barcelona star admits he has been 'surprised' by Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has heaped praise on his Real Madrid counterpart Jude Bellingham for his impact since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Bellingham, 20, is widely regarded as one of the best young players of his generation. He boosted his burgeoning reputation and pedigree with his spectacular start to life at Los Blancos since arriving on a reported £103 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

In just 21 games across competitions, the England international has notched up an impressive 17 goals and five assists. That includes a league-leading 13 goals (and two assists) in 16 games in La Liga, where Los Blancos are atop the standings after 18 games, seven ahead of Pedri's fourth-placed Barca.

Two of Bellingham's league goals came at Barca in a 2-1 win. Pedri recently said about the Madrid man's golden touch, where every shot he takes seemingly is a goal (as per Barca Universal):

"Bellingham has surprised me a lot. He is in a moment where every shot he takes ends in a goal."

Pedri, 21, has a goal and an assist in 11 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

What did Real Madrid boss say about Jude Bellingham's brace against Barcelona?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was naturally pleased with Jude Bellingham's stellar outing at Barcelona in the season's first El Clasico.

After Ilkay Gundogan fired Barca in front in the sixth minute, Los Blancos responded through Bellingham's stunning equaliser from 25 yards out in the second half.

Just as a draw loomed large, the Englishman popped up with a late winner. Heaping praise on Bellingham, Ancelotti said (via France 24):

"He seems like a veteran. ... the goal to level it totally changed the game. What was surprising today was his shot, he's always arriving in the box, today he scored a stupendous goal from in front of the area."

Jude Bellingham is expected to be in action when Los Blancos take on Mallorca at home in the league on Wednesday (January 3).