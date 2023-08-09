"Every summer transfer window, the same story" – Former Liverpool star lambasts FSG for 'embarrassing' transfer saga

Ex-Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has slammed Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for failing to wrap up a deal for Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

The Reds are currently in pursuit of a couple of first-team midfielders after cashing in on Jordan Henderson and Fabinho for a combined £52 million. They have been on the hunt for Lavia for close to a month.

According to The Times reporter Paul Joyce, Liverpool have had a third bid of £46 million plus potential bonuses rejected by Southampton, who are holding out for a fee of £50 million. They had failed with £37 million and £41 million bids to sign the Belgian midfielder earlier.

Following the Merseyside outfit's latest setback, Reds great Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to share his frustration about the saga, writing:

"This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don't think he’s worth £50 million, move on, if you really want him pay it. Also not sure why LFC aren't in for [Moises] Caicedo, yes it's a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB."

Enrique re-posted Carragher's tweet on his Instagram story, captioning:

"Couldn't agree more with Carra here. It's embarrassing this from FSG. Every summer transfer window, the same story."

Lavia, 19, has cemented himself as a regular starter at Southampton since arriving from Manchester City for an initial £10.5 million past summer. He has scored once in 34 overall appearances for them so far.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit, on the other hand, have roped in two new central midfielders so far this summer. They splashed a combined fee of £95 million to snap up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively, last month.

Who all are Liverpool's alternative targets if they fail to sign Romeo Lavia this summer?

Liverpool are currently severely lacking in midfield after parting ways with seven of their last season's options. Apart from selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, they have loaned out Fabio Carvalho to Leipzig, and released James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They have also sent Arthur Melo back to Juventus after his loan stint.

Should the Reds fail to add Romeo Lavia to their squad, they are expected to shift their attention to Fluminense's Andre Trindade. They are also said to be monitoring Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat right now.

As of now, the Merseyside outfit have six first-team midfielders to choose from next season. They have Stefan Bajcetic as their sole number six option. They also have Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott as their number eight choices.