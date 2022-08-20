"Every time they face a difficult challenge those players won't overcome it" - Patrice Evra labels Manchester United players as psychologically 'broken'

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has questioned the mental fortitude of the current Red Devils squad. He is of the opinion that the players are equally responsible for the shambolic state of the club, and not just the board and manager.

Manchester United had a hugely disappointing 2021-22 campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League with their worst points tally (58). They extended their trophyless run to five years.

The Red Devils have begun the 2022-23 campaign in similar fashion. They sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after losing against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

However, Evra is not surprised at the sorry state of Manchester United and the performances they have showcased.

He feels it's high time now that the Manchester United players take responsibility for their poor showings. He told Betfair, via Daily Mirror:

"We blame the board, the manager, and many people. But what about the players? I always have so much respect for the players but now I think it's time for them to take some responsibility. I also blame Ten Hag, he's been fooled by all those players, the same way other managers have been fooled by them."

Further, the former Red Devils defender is frustrated at the inability of the current crop to overcome challenges and setbacks. He has noticed this pattern with Manchester United in recent years and suggests that witnessing average on-field displays has more or less become deja vu.

Evra continued:

"In pre-season they looked so good, and he would have been excited to make them even better, but no. Psychologically they are broken. Every time they face a difficult challenge, those players won't overcome it. It's been like this for years and it's the same thing, it doesn't even hurt anymore, it's deja vu."

Ex-Manchester United captain difffers in his opinion from the Frenchman and blames the Glazers family

Patrice Evra is certainly not wrong in his assessment but his take on the matter is certainly different from that of another former player, Gary Neville. The owners of the club, the Glazers family, are the ones that Neville blames for the mess that Manchester United are in today.

The former Red Devils captain, who is also now a pundit on Sky Sports, has often ranted against them on Twitter and even on live television. On the last matchday, when Erik ten Hag's side recorded an embarrassing 4-0 loss against Brentford, Neville again targeted the owners.

He said, via the Daily Mirror:

"There's no leadership, no voice, you can't blame individual players or the manager. You have to look above, you have to look at the very top. This week, they're going to get peppered."

He added:

"But there's a family over there in America who are letting their employees take all the hits and that is unforgivable. Joel Glazer has got to get on a plane tomorrow, get over to Manchester and tell everyone what the hell his plan is with the football club."

