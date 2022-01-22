Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool will only manage a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds come into their fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final. A brace from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to reach the final of the competition, where they will face Chelsea.

Despite being in high spirits about reaching a major final, Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds will drop points at the weekend. In his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson wrote:

"Like Arsenal, Liverpool also come into this game on the back of a huge cup game and, as with the Gunners, I think it could affect them on Sunday. While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away, Liverpool have to work harder for a breakthrough whoever they play, and Palace are good enough defensively to make it really difficult for them."

Jurgen Klopp remains without the services of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The attacking duo are currently competing with the national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations. The German tactician will once again rely on Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino for goals.

Mohamed Salah will be a major miss for Liverpool. The 29-year-old winger is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season, having scored 23 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

In the absence of two of their key forwards, the Reds have recorded two consecutive wins across all competitions. Prior to their win against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool secured a routine 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League. Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino were the goalscorers on that occasion.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the Premier League standings. The Reds have amassed 45 points from 21 outings this season. However, they are still well behind league leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently 11 points clear at the top of the table. The Cityzens, however, have played one game more than their closest title rivals.

The Reds need to be consistent from now until the end of the season to have any chance of challenging Manchester City for the title.

SPORF @Sporf close the gap on



🤔Are Jurgen Klopp's men still in this title race? @LFC close the gap on @ManCity to 11 points!🤔Are Jurgen Klopp's men still in this title race? 👊@LFC close the gap on @ManCity to 11 points! 🤔Are Jurgen Klopp's men still in this title race? https://t.co/j0H9Que75b

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are currently winless in their last two league matches. They come into the game on Sunday after conceding a late equalizer to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Patrick Vieira's side are currently 11th in the standings, having amassed 24 points from 21 matches.

