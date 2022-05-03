“Every time he plays, he has an amazing game” – Liverpool fans feel bad for 25-year-old star missing from line-up for Villarreal clash

A section of Liverpool fans online were left disappointed not to see left-back Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI for their game against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds are currently leading their semifinal tie 2-0 on aggregate following their win at Anfield.

Many fans expected Jurgen Klopp to rest Andy Robertson for their game against Villarreal. This comes after the German tactician decided to rest right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for their Premier League game against Newcastle United at the weekend.

However, Andy Robertson does start as a left-back as the Reds look to make it through to the final of the Champions League.

Supporters online sympathized over Kostas Tsmikas missing out on a starting berth yet again. Many believe that if the Greek international does not get regular game-time, he could soon leave Anfield.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Ugo @amanni82 @LFC @VillarrealCF Good team, what does Tsimikas have to do to get a game though. Feel for the guy. @LFC @VillarrealCF Good team, what does Tsimikas have to do to get a game though. Feel for the guy.

LFCRedAbroad @LFCRedAbroad @LFC @VillarrealCF This treatment of Tsimikas is bad. Every time he plays, he has an amazing game, but then he doesn’t play again for weeks and weeks even when we play every 2-3 days. He’s not going to stick around when we treat him like this. It’s ridiculous he’s not getting more game time imo. @LFC @VillarrealCF This treatment of Tsimikas is bad. Every time he plays, he has an amazing game, but then he doesn’t play again for weeks and weeks even when we play every 2-3 days. He’s not going to stick around when we treat him like this. It’s ridiculous he’s not getting more game time imo.

Bobby @Bobby09261834 @LFC @VillarrealCF Would like Tsimikas start and rest Robbo for the more tedious game against Spur. @LFC @VillarrealCF Would like Tsimikas start and rest Robbo for the more tedious game against Spur.

Al-ameen!!! @alameenMM_ @LFC @VillarrealCF I’m not saying Robbo is bad but please we need to be seeing tsimikas on the pitch sometimes. @LFC @VillarrealCF I’m not saying Robbo is bad but please we need to be seeing tsimikas on the pitch sometimes.

Somkele🇪🇬🇳🇬🐐 @Somkele5 @LFC @VillarrealCF Tsimikas can't get a game klopp would rinse robbo until he has no gas left. @LFC @VillarrealCF Tsimikas can't get a game klopp would rinse robbo until he has no gas left.

- @chielinilookout @LFC @VillarrealCF Why is Robertson playing again? There’s no need to tire him out so much when we have a perfectly capable back up that deserves the game time. @LFC @VillarrealCF Why is Robertson playing again? There’s no need to tire him out so much when we have a perfectly capable back up that deserves the game time.

Klopp could decide to rest Andy Robertson and play Tsimikas when Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Scottish left-back has already played 42 times this season and could do with some break as the Reds chase an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Kostas Tsimikas has had a couple of great performances in the limited game time he has received this season. The 25-year-old left-back assisted twice in Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinals.

As things stand, Tsimikas has made 21 appearances this season and has contributed six assists across all competitions. He has mainly featured in domestic cup competitions this season.

The Greek international has proved that he is very much capable of deputizing for Robertson whenever he is called upon.

Liverpool are looking to reach their third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will be looking to reach their third Champions League final in five years under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds last played in the showpiece game back in 2019 when they secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

It is worth mentioning that if the Reds do manage to get past Villarreal, they will achieve the feat of reaching all cup finals this season.

They have already won the Carabao Cup earlier this year and have booked a place in the FA Cup final later this month.

SPORF @Sporf FA Cup

Carabao Cup

Champions League



🤯 Jürgen Klopp is one game away from being the 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 manager to reach all three finals in the same season... FA CupCarabao CupChampions League🤯 Jürgen Klopp is one game away from being the 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 manager to reach all three finals in the same season... ✅ FA Cup✅ Carabao Cup⌛ Champions League🤯 Jürgen Klopp is one game away from being the 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 manager to reach all three finals in the same season... https://t.co/gFTpICNWgI

The winner between Villarreal and the Reds will either face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

As things stand, Man City are 4-3 ahead on aggregate against the recently crowned La Liga champions.

