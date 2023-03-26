"Every time he plays, you think he's going to score" – Glenn Hoddle heaps praise on Manchester United target

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has lavished huge praise on Harry Kane, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Kane, 29, made the headlines after surpassing Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's record to become England's all-time top-scorer with 54 goals earlier this week. He has also been in stellar form for Tottenham this season, scoring 23 goals in 39 overall appearances.

Speaking to Betfair, Hoddle lauded Kane for his clinical performances in front of goal for England and Tottenham this season. He elaborated:

"It all depends on fitness but every time he walks onto the pitch you expect him to score. Even in the Premier League this season, he'd be the top scorer if Erling Haaland wasn't at Manchester City. You have to wonder how many he would score if he was at City."

Stating that Kane has another three years in his prime, Hoddle added:

"I wouldn't want to put a number on how many he'll score for England and I don't think he will do that. Every time he plays, you think he's going to score – it's as simple as that. He's still in his prime and would remain for the next three years, I think."

A right-footed lethal finisher blessed with heading and passing, the 80-cap England international has been a hot topic of late as he is in the final 15 months of his deal. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist.

Overall, the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has netted 271 goals and laid out 63 assists in 425 matches for Tottenham so far.

Glenn Hoddle shares his thoughts on Harry Kane's future amid Manchester United links

When asked about Harry Kane's future, Glenn Hoddle told Betfair:

"Trophies are the icing on the cake for footballers. There are players out there who have won silverware because they were half decent players playing in a team that won things. You can't really say those players are better than Harry so I don't think we should get too carried away with Harry not winning trophies."

Hoddle, who lifted four trophies with Spurs, backed Kane to win his first silverware at his boyhood club amid Manchester United links. He said:

"Harry has got the best out of his career and is continuing to do so – winning a trophy would just be the icing on the cake. We don't know if he'll get a move at 34-years-old and win his first trophy, that remains to be seen. I'd love to see him win one at Tottenham but if he had to move then nobody would begrudge him."

