"Every time he touches the ball, he makes it smile" - Nicolas Gonzalez says mere words can't explain Argentina captain Lionel Messi's greatness

Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez recently heaped praise on Lionel Messi, terming him the best in the world. Gonzalez returned to the national team after missing out on their World Cup title win due to an injury.

Gonzalez started during Argentina's recent friendly victory over Curacao, in which Messi scored a hat-trick to lead his side to a 7-0 victory. The Fiorentina attacker got on the scoresheet as well, scoring Argentina's second goal of the game.

After the match, Nicolas Gonzalez waxed lyrical about his captain, saying (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“You can’t describe Messi with words. He is the best in the world and he shows it match by match, day to day. Every time he touches the ball, he makes it smile.”

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker opened the scoring for Lionel Scaloni's side in the 20th minute before Gonzalez doubled their lead three minutes later.

Messi completed his hat-trick with two more first-half strikes as a goal from Enzo Fernandez saw Argentina go into the break with a 5-0 lead.

Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Montiel scored once each in the second half to hand their team a 7-0 victory.

This was Argentina's second match since winning the World Cup in Qatar last year. They also defeated Panama 2-0 in a friendly match on Friday, March 24.

Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez on missing the World Cup win in Qatar

Nicolas Gonzalez was unlucky to miss the World Cup as Messi led Argentina to their third world title in December last year. The forward accepted that it was a hard time for him but enjoyed watching his teammates lift the trophy.

“This is pure joy, we just have to enjoy it. We feel part of this beautiful journey. You have to enjoy the World Cup, it’s something unique, you don’t get to experience it all the time.

“Missing out on a World Cup is the most difficult thing that can happen to a football player. It was a difficult process but with the support of my family and friends, I was able to get through it. I am happy and calm to be able to wear this shirt again,” he added.

