"Every top club needs competition" - Mikael Silvestre urges Arsenal to sign Thomas Partey 'upgrade' this summer

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has expressed his belief that West Ham's star midfielder Declan Rice would prove an "upgrade" to Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong run in the Premier League this season, with Partey playing a pivotal role in their success. They currently lead the pack, sitting pretty two points clear at the top of the table.

However, a recent 4-1 trouncing at the hands of second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday (April 26) night has jeopardized their title hopes. It doesn't help that the Cityzens now have two games in hand over Mikel Arteta's squad.

Despite his solid contributions to the team, Partey has recently experienced a dip in form, with the Gunners garnering a mere three points in their last four matches. Silvestre argues that bringing in formidable competition like Declan Rice would benefit the Ghanaian international in the long run.

In an interview with bettingexpert (via Football365), Silvestre stated:

"I think Partey has been excellent this season and he has played his best football for Arsenal. So, I expect him to respond and go back to his best after a few bad games."

Silvestre went on to emphasize the importance of strong competition for top clubs, adding:

"But obviously, every top club needs competition and Declan Rice, with all the respect for Thomas Partey, would be an upgrade, for sure."

As the title race intensifies and Arsenal's dreams of Premier League glory hang in the balance, fans will be hoping that Partey can get back into top form.

Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's loss to Manchester City

Despite retaining their position atop the Premier League, Arsenal's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday has left manager Mikel Arteta visibly disheartened.

The Gunners succumbed to the relentless pressure exerted by City, with Kevin De Bruyne netting a brace and John Stones and Erling Haaland also finding the back of the net.

When questioned about the implications of this crushing defeat on Arsenal's title hopes and whether they need to secure victories in their remaining five matches, Arteta responded (via Supersport):

"I don't know what is going to be required. For sure we have to lift the players up first because they suffered tonight."

Arteta made it clear that the path to success lies in capitalizing on the strengths that have propelled them thus far, adding:

"We need to do everything that we've done so far so well and start winning."

The Gunners will next be seen in action on May 2 as they take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League clash.

