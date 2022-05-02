"Everybody can now see" - Ben Foster names 'incredible' Arsenal star who has 'proved everybody wrong'

Watford custodian Ben Foster has praised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for proving his doubters wrong this season.

Many felt the Gunners paid more than they should have to acquire Ramsdale from AFC Bournemouth last summer. But having begun the season as second choice behind Bernd Leno, the Englishman has become the undisputed No. 1 for Mikel Arteta's side.

Ramsdale has had several incredible performances in the Premier League this term and has been a major reason for their recovery from a disastrous start. He seems to be well on his way to repaying the fee worth around £30 million Arsenal paid for him.

Foster recently made an appearance on the Fozcast Podcast and was asked to pick his top four Premier League goalkeepers of the 2021-22 season. He picked Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Manchester City's Ederson, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa and Ramsdale.

He heaped praise on the Gunners goalkeeper in particular, saying (as quoted by the Daily Star.co.uk):

"Ramsdale has been incredible. What he has had to contend with, signing for a massive team like Arsenal, getting Bernd Leno out of the way, getting signed for £30million with a lot of people mad things about them wasting money on him, he's proved everybody wrong. Everybody can now see he’s a proper quality goalkeeper."

Foster added that the likes of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris deserve an honorable mention, stating:

"I've had to streamline it to four goalkeepers. I could have gone for about five more as well. I could have put Illan Meslier and Hugo Lloris for an honourable mention."

He also praised Alisson, saying:

"I could have kept going on the honourable mentions forever. But even though a lot of people are going to say to me, 'Oh you're going to go for the big boy, you’re going to go for the big name', I have to go for Alisson - I just think he’s the full package."

Aaron Ramsdale has been excellent for Arsenal this term

Ramsdale has enjoyed an excellent first season with Arsenal so far. He has managed 30 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, recording 12 clean sheets and conceding 32 goals.

The 23-year-old has made 82 saves in the league this term and his command over the penalty area has been noteworthy. Ramsdale is tied for sixth place in high claims made by goalkeepers, recording 25 and is also joint-eighth in punches with 11.

afcstuff @afcstuff Aaron Ramsdale on Tottenham winning before Arsenal’s match: “To be honest, I didn’t know they won! Every game from now until the end of the season is vital for us to get three points for that fourth place or third place if we’re looking even higher.” #afc Aaron Ramsdale on Tottenham winning before Arsenal’s match: “To be honest, I didn’t know they won! Every game from now until the end of the season is vital for us to get three points for that fourth place or third place if we’re looking even higher.” #afc https://t.co/cl1plE3ZA7

The England international has notably managed only two shutouts in his last 12 matches, a record he will hope to improve on going forward.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee