“Everybody deserves a second chance” - Ex-Manchester United forward publicly backs Mason Greenwood to return to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United attacker Ian Storey-Moore has backed Mason Greenwood to be reintegrated into the club's squad next summer. The young English forward is currently on a year-long loan at Getafe.

Greenwood was arrested in 2022 for charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behavior. These charges were discontinued earlier this year after key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

He was reportedly set to return to the Manchester United squad with manager Erik ten Hag also eager to have him back (via Express). However, fan backlash amongst other them to drop the plan and Greenwood was subsequently sent out on a loan to Getafe.

He has since scored three goals and assisted as many in 10 games across competitions.

The forward's recent form has led Ian Storey-Moore to urge United to reintegrate the attacker into the squad next summer. The former attacker believes Greenwood deserves another chance.

"Everybody deserves a second chance. He has served his time, so to speak, and they should possibly let him back in next season," Storey-Moore told Express Sport.

"He's an asset, isn't he? I think he's better than what they've got when he's at his best, absolutely."

United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer to solve their attacking woes. While the Denmark international has scored five times in four UEFA Champions League outings, he is yet to open his Premier League account.

Manchester United's stance on Mason Greenwood's potential return

Manchester United are reportedly firm in their stance of not having Mason Greenwood back in the first team. As reported by the Express, the striker's recent form hasn't forced a change in the club's approach on the matter.

The 22-year-old will return to Old Trafford next summer upon the expiry of his loan deal with just one year left on his contract with the English giants. Therefore, if the club wish to part ways with him, next summer will be the most suitable time or they run the risk of losing him for free in the 2025 summer window.

In all, Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.