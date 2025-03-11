"Everybody expects miracles overnight" - Sir Jim Ratcliffe throws support behind Ruben Amorim amid poor start to life as Manchester United coach 

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has put his weight behind Ruben Amorim and stated that the Manchester United manager is doing his best at the club. He believes that miracles cannot be expected overnight and the manager needs to be given time to turn things around.

Ad

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ratcliffe admitted that Amorim is doing well with the resources at his disposal and stated that 4 of the 8 highest-paid players at the club have not played most of the matches this season and said via GOAL:

“Frankly, with the squad that he’s had available and the fact he came in mid-season, I think he’s done a great job. Everybody expects miracles overnight. It’s not real life in my view. I thought, a really impressive performance [in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday]. They could not have worked harder. They couldn’t have been more committed."

Ad

Trending

“If you looked at the names on the bench, there weren’t many you recognised. Half the squad’s missing for Ruben. If you look at the top eight players in terms of salaries in Manchester United, 50 per cent of those are not available to Ruben. And if you had the same at Manchester City or Liverpool, it would be a very different case for them. If you look at our top eight, you’ve got Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw who’ve been injured. Rashford’s gone and Sancho [too]. Four of our top eight players in terms of salaries. He’s got a bunch of other injuries … Kobbie Mainoo and [Lisandro] Martínez.”

Ad

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea on loan for the season with the Blues obliged to sign him permanently in the summer. Marcus Rashford moved to Aston Villa on loan in January and they have an option to make it permanent for £40 million. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have been dealing with injuries this season and have been on the sidelines.

Manchester United made a mistake with Erik ten Hag, admits Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted that Manchester United made a mistake by keeping Erik ten Hag. The co-owner believes that the decision to sack him was the right call though they took time to get to it. He said via GOAL:

Ad

"We gave Erik ten Hag the benefit of the doubt. It was the wrong decision. It was an error. I think there was some mitigating circumstances in having made that decision but at the end of the day it was the wrong decision, so hands up."

Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag in October after a poor run. They are 14th in the league right now with 33 points from 28 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback