"Everybody felt my pain together and pushed me forward" - Liverpool star opens up on squad's response to personal tragedy

Alisson Becker has touched upon the 'amazing' response from his Liverpool teammates after the demise of his father on 24 February 2021.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's father drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil. Due to COVID-19, he took the tough decision of not traveling to his homeland and remaining with his pregnant wife instead.

Alisson was left out of Liverpool's matchday squad for their 2-0 league win against Sheffield United on February 28. Curtis Jones opened the scoring for the visitors in the 48th minute and dedicated his goal to the Brazilian shot-stopper's dad. He said after the game, via GOAL:

"This goal is for Ally’s dad. If he sees this, this is for you bro."

This was just one of the several positive things Alisson's teammates did for him during this time. Recalling their support, the 30-year-old said in an interview, via LiverpoolEcho:

"Nobody thinks about losing dad or mum or loved one suddenly or so quick but so many people at that moment were going through with Covid times, so many people were losing loved ones and I think the world was in a place where everybody was ready to show love for people and not only Liverpool, the boys here at the club were amazing, everybody, the staff, everybody I think they felt my pain together and they pushed me forward..."

He added:

"...I received so many letters from managers, from clubs that I never imagined I would receive. Every message touched me a lot and helped me, supported me to go forward."

Alisson concluded:

"Of course, when I signed a new deal, a long-term deal at this club, I thought a lot at this moment that everybody was there for me and I have this feeling that I want to be here for the club as well, keep making history, keep this atmosphere that we have as a family."

Alisson signed a long-term deal in August 2021 which expires in June 2027.

Alisson dedicated memorable Liverpool goal against West Brom to his father

Alisson Becker scored one of the most memorable goals in Premier League history when he nodded in a late winner against West Bromwich Albion in May 2021.

The Reds were level with just a few seconds left on the clock and needed a win to keep their top-four hopes in their own hands. He celebrated his injury-time goal by looking at the sky and pointing his hands upward.

After the game, an emotional Alisson said of his goal, via Sky Sports:

"Football is my life…I hope my father was there to see it with God on his side celebrating."

The Reds finished third that season, three points clear of fifth-placed Leicester City.

Poll : 0 votes