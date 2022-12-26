"Everybody knows what he has achieved in his career" - Yaya Toure chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed who he prefers between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo following the former's recent FIFA World Cup triumph.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the best footballers of this generation and arguably of all time. The two have 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them and a whole lot of other trophies.

Messi and Ronaldo have divided the football world into two, with fans, pundits, players, and even coaches debating who is better among the two. They have been at the center of what is known as the GOAT debate for over a decade.

Many believe Messi's FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina in Qatar this month has tipped the scales in his favor. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's recent struggles have not changed the minds of several others, arguing that the Portuguese icon is still the greatest footballer of all time.

Toure has now weighed in on the GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo on the back of the former's recent World Cup glory. The former Manchester City star confessed his admiration for the Argentina captain. He told Sky Sports:

"I'm a fan of Messi and I think everybody knows what he has achieved in his career and what he can be."

It is worth noting that Toure shared a dressing room with Messi during his three-year stint with Barcelona. The two played a total of 92 matches together during that period and even combined to find the back of the net four times.

Lionel Messi is in Argentina for the festive season

Lionel Messi flew to Argentina along with his La Albiceleste teammates to celebrate their World Cup win last week. He is now back at his home in Rosario to celebrate Christmas with his family.

The Argentinian's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared an adorable picture of the couple and their children in a jolly mood at the weekend. The player is now expected to return to training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club

While Lionel Messi has had a wonderful time recently, Cristiano Ronaldo has not had much reason to celebrate. He is going through what appears to be the worst spell of his career.

Manchester United notably terminated their contract with the 37-year-old last month. The decision came after the player launched an attack on the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo then found himself relegated to the bench for Portugal's knockout matches at the World Cup before being eliminated. Despite being a free agent, he has also struggled to find takers for himself in Europe.

Poll : 0 votes