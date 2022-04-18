"Everybody is scared" - Owen Hargreaves makes bold Liverpool claim ahead of Premier League clash against Manchester United 

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes the Red Devils will be scared to face Liverpool at Anfield. The Premier League clash is scheduled for Tuesday, 19 April.

The Reds are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment, and are in the running to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool put in a top display against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on 16 April. They scored three goals in the first half to eventually win the game 3-2.

Manchester United themselves won their last game against Norwich City on the same day. But they were far from impressive as they relied on Cristiano Ronaldo once again to edge the Canaries 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 https://t.co/McgGZBmzyh

Hargreaves said everyone fears playing the Merseyside outfit because of the way they compete for everything as well as for their tactics. Regarding this, he told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“Everybody is scared to play Liverpool. Even that Man City team, which is one of the best we have ever seen. They are hard to play against Liverpool.

“They go toe-to-toe with you," he added. "Everybody competes. The tactics. They never give up. Even when they lose they don’t play poorly. Man United will be fearful walking out at Anfield.”

Liverpool need to beat Manchester United to keep their title hopes alive

When the two sides faced off at Old Trafford earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp's side handed Manchester United a 0-5 defeat - their worst defeat of the season.

The Reds were untouchable on the day and will hope to repeat that performance at Anfield this Tuesday.

The second-placed Merseyside outfit are still a point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Their players will know that they cannot afford to drop points.

Manchester City have an easier run-in and are expected to win their next couple of games against Brighton and Watford. The Sky Blues have failed to win their last two games in all competitions, so expecting them to drop points again would be wishful thinking.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will have to be at their best to get anywhere close to Klopp's men. It remains to be seen what kind of tactics the German will employ against his compatriot.

The two were involved in quite a lot of derbies back in Germany while managing Schalke and Borussia Dortmund respectively. The clash against Liverpool will feel more like a derby, as the fifth-placed United too need to win to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.

