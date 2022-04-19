“Everybody wants a guy like that” – Owen Hargreaves claims ‘Manchester United would be desperate for’ £72 million-rated star adored by Liverpool boss Klopp

Owen Hargreaves has claimed Manchester United 'would be desperate' to have Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who is adored by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, at the club.

The South Korean international is having yet another brilliant season for Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Lilywhites since his move to the north London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Valued at £72 million by Transfermarkt at the moment, Son has 18 goals and eight assists in 39 games to his name this season for Antonio Conte's side.

Hargreaves has claimed that the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool would love to have the dynamic forward in their ranks. He also stated that his former club Manchester United would be desperate to have someone of Son's caliber up front.

The former United star told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Football.London:

“I think Pep [Guardiola] takes him and puts him into the starting XI. Manchester United would be desperate for him. I think Klopp would absolutely adore him. The thing is, he scores goals and is a good lad."

Hargreaves has hailed the 29-year-old as an excellent teammate, who is known for his jovial nature and his lethal finishing. He added:

“All of those managers want a good teammate. His nickname is 'Sonny' because all he does is smile. Everybody wants a guy like that. And Son is an unbelievable finisher."

Manchester United and Liverpool have no chance of signing Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min might be one of the finest attackers in the Premier League right now. With his level of consistency, fitness and eye for a goal, Son would make the starting XI for both Manchester United and Liverpool. However, there seems to be very little chance that he will be sold by Spurs.

The South Korean international turns 30 in July, which means his chances of getting a big-money move are slim. The versatile attacker also signed a new deal in 2021 to commit his long-term future to the north London club until 2025.

Even if Harry Kane leaves the Lilywhites, Son could stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a few more years.

