"Everybody will appreciate him for sure" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauds Mohamed Salah after his record-breaking goal in UEL fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah after he broke Thierry Henry's record during the Reds' 5-1 win against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 26.

The 31-year-old came off the bench in the second half and was able to get on the scoresheet in the 93rd minute, sealing all three points for Liverpool. In doing so, Salah surpassed Henry's record of 42 European goals, moving to 43 - the most of any player for an English club.

During the Nottingham Forest pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"It was a wonderful goal, a really good goal. I didn’t know about the records, maybe he would have broken a few more records if I would be more into that, because I think I left him out once when he could have broken a record! It was not intentional, I’m just not too much in this."

He added:

"He broke the record tonight. If not tonight, he would have broken it next week or in two weeks, three weeks, that’s clear. He’s just such a good player. We appreciate him, and everybody will appreciate him for sure even more after his career because then you will realise, ‘Wow, we saw something really special’."

Salah has made a scintillating start to the season for Liverpool, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Nottingham Forest ahead of Premier League clash

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted the Reds will have to be ready in order to secure a positive result against Nottingham Forest. The two sides are set to face each other at Anfield on Sunday, October 29.

The Reds have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign and are fourth with 20 points from nine games. Meanwhile, Nottingham are 15th with 10 points and will be aiming to cause an upset after failing to pick up a win in their last five league games.

Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

“I think it’s clear for Nottingham, they want to stay in the league and then progress from there. That’s what they are doing at the moment. In a super tricky Premier League, they pick [up] their points."

“We know what we have to expect. The proper analysis will happen [today] but I know already it will be really tricky. We remember especially the away game last year when we lost, that was a really hard day for us but credit to Nottingham. I think that day we were the better team but you couldn’t see it on the scoresheet because they just stayed in the game, and that’s probably the biggest strength."

He added:

“Whatever happens, they stay in the game, and in the moment when they can do it they will score and punish you. We have to make sure we are ready because this will be a tough one, definitely.”

The last time the two clubs faced each other, the Reds were able to secure a hard-fought 3-2 win at home.