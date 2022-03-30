"Everyone has the ability to play and to be decisive" - Diogo Jota suggests Liverpool need full squad to compete on all fronts this season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has asserted that he trusts everyone in the Reds squad to make a difference for the side. The Portuguese suggested that the size of the team will stand them in good stead as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been quite successful as a club in recent years, winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League among other trophies. However, one criticism levelled at the Anfield outfit often is that they lack squad depth.

Liverpool, though, have blown that concern out of the water in recent months. With the £50 million signing of Luis Diaz in January, the Merseyside-based club look stronger than they have ever been under Klopp.

The Reds now boast a powerful attacking line-up that consists of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jota and Diaz. They also have Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott in their ranks.

Despite the size of the squad, everyone has the ability to help Liverpool on the pitch, according to Jota. With Klopp and Co hopeful of winning the quadruple this term, the 25-year-old feels everyone in the team could have a role to play. He told The Anfield Wrap:

"Yes we have a big squad I would say and everyone has the ability to play and to be decisive. If you look they have scored quite a few decisive and important goals. We know what they are capable of, you remember the winner against Wolves for Div [Divock Origi]."

"So we trust everybody and we know everybody has the quality to make a difference in each game and that's what it takes for you to be involved and play so many games you need everybody ready to play and be decisive."

Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino have scored 70 goals between them across all competitions this season. Backup forwards Minamino, Origi and Elliott have found the back of the net 15 times combined.

Winter arrival Diaz has scored two goals for the Reds so far. These numbers clearly highlight Liverpool's strength in attack.

Liverpool hopeful of winning quadruple

Jurgen Klopp's side have already won their first trophy of the season in the shape of the EFL Cup. They beat Premier League rivals Chelsea on penalties to add the silverware to their cabinet last month.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Back to Liverpool now lads, let's win this quadruple! Back to Liverpool now lads, let's win this quadruple!

The Reds are now keen to win more trophies before the season comes to a close. They remain active in all three competitions they are a part of and are hopeful of winning the quadruple.

Liverpool are just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with nine games to go. They are also scheduled to face the Citizens in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.

The Anfield outfit have been pitted against Portuguese giants Benfica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. As Diogo Jota suggested, they will need everyone in the squad to contribute if they are to win the quadruple this term.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer