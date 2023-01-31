“Everyone already knows I’m better than Messi” – When Cristiano Ronaldo made controversial claim on rivalry with PSG superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have arguably forged football's greatest rivalry over the past two decades. The two superstars have been performing at the highest level for a long time, breaking records galore along the way.

The duo have been quizzed on their rivalry on multiple occasions in the recent past, being more or less respectful and appreciative of each other's extraordinary talents. However, this was not always the case.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2008 after an exceptional year with Manchester United. During the year prior to receiving the award, the Portugal international stated while on duty with his national side (via the Daily Mail):

"I am the first, second and third [best player in the world]."

Ronaldo, who was then 23 years old, stated that while Brazilian Kaka, Messi and Fernando Torres were 'good candidates', he deserved the award the most.

He completed a then-world record £80 million move to Real Madrid the following year. In 2011, the Portuguese and the Argentine were at the height of their rivalry, with both superstars playing in La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his rivalry with the Argentine ace in a post-match interview that year. The former Manchester United star's response produced probably his most controversial comment on the topic. He said (via Sports Manor):

“I am not going to answer the question. Everyone already knows I’m better than Messi.”

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after his Manchester United contract was terminated last November. The Portuguese ace has played two games for his new outfit so far.

"Neither Messi nor Pele would say anything like this" - West Ham United chief lays into Cristiano Ronaldo for 'conceited' comments

Following his move to Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo made an extremely confident claim in his first press conference for the club. The Portuguese superstar stated that his new contract, which will see him earn $200 million per season, is unique because he is a unique player.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brandy picked apart the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's comments, insisting that the likes of Messi and Pele would never make such statements.

B/R Football @brfootball If today was Messi and Ronaldo's final meeting, then what a run it was If today was Messi and Ronaldo's final meeting, then what a run it was 🐐🐐 https://t.co/6NXUieM44A

She wrote in her column for The Sun:

"Maybe there’s a lot to like about Ronaldo. He’s athletic and an unstoppable goalscorer. But this recent comment reeks of conceit: ‘I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr . . . This contract is unique because I am a unique player. It’s normal for me’."

Brandy added:

"For a start he isn’t a unique player. He does most things well and some brilliantly but nothing others can’t or haven’t. Neither Messi nor Pele would say anything like this. And nudging at Ronaldo all the time is his obsession with Messi, whose career at Barcelona was at least the equal of his at Real Madrid."

Poll : 0 votes