"Everyone can have an opinion" - When Erik ten Hag hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United comments

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo had a frosty relationship during their time together at Manchester United, and this continued after the exit of the Portuguese from the club. The 40-year-old famously criticized the club and manager in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan in 2022 which ultimately led to his leaving the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke on Rio Ferdinand's podcast in September 2024, pointing out that the then-Manchester United manager had low expectations of his side. He said that the manager ought to aim for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles at the club.

Ten Hag provided a response to the Al-Nassr star, pointing out that it was Ronaldo who said the Red Devils could not win the Premier League title. The manager said that the Portuguese star was far away and was only expressing an opinion which was not entirely true.

"He said that; That Manchester United can't win the Premier League. He said this. If you read the article very well. He is far away in Saudi, far away from Manchester so everyone can have an opinion and is entitled to have an opinion. It is OK."

Since the exchange between both men, Erik ten Hag has been sacked from his position as Manchester United boss. The Dutchman left the club in October, with Ruben Amorim taking over on a permanent basis one month later.

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo's, Ruben Amorim has won just six league games since November, and his side are just above the drop zone. The Red Devils are 16th in the league and appear set to record their lowest-ever finish in the league. He has, however, led them to the UEFA Europa League final, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Manchester United scouts monitor Cristiano Ronaldo Jr in youth tournament

Scouts from Manchester United were reportedly in attendance as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr made his Portugal U15 debut against Japan on Tuesday. The 14-year-old featured in the opening game of the Vlatko Markovic international tournament in Croatia.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils had scouts keeping an eye on the youngster, who is currently on the books of Al-Nassr. They were not alone, as Tottenham Hotspur and several Bundesliga sides also had scouts watching the teenager.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr came off the bench in the 54th minute with his side 3-0 up thanks to a hat-trick from Braga academy star Rafael Cabral. He will hope to impress in the next two games of the tournament against Greece and England, and potentially earn a move to the Red Devils.

