“Everyone can watch it on YouTube” – Jurgen Klopp appears to call out Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with hilarious comment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to take a cheeky dig at Jordan Henderson after the Reds beat Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday (May 15).

Klopp's men extended their winning run in the league to seven games with a convincing 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium. They're fifth in the standings, sitting one point behind Newcastle United and Manchester United, although both have a game in hand.

A first-half brace from Curtis Jones put Liverpool in the driving seat. Trent Alexander-Arnold then sealed the game for the visitors following a brilliant fake-out free-kick routine with Mohamed Salah in the 71st minute.

Alexander-Arnold has performed the routine with Salah to find the back of the net previously. They combined in a similar fashion to score in the Reds' 2-1 win over Chelsea in the 2019-20 season and the 3-2 loss against West Ham in the 2021-22 campaign.

Before scoring against Leicester, the pair had attempted the routine a couple of times this season, albeit unsuccessfully. In Liverpool's goalless draw against Crystal Palace in February, they executed the trick to perfection only for Henderson to block Alexander-Arnold's shot destined for goal.

Klopp referenced that incident when discussing his team's success rate when performing the free-kick routine, seemingly calling out Henderson. The German, nevertheless, expressed his delight at Alexander-Arnold and Salah executing it against Leicester.

"That’s the best free-kick routine we have and the most successful", Klopp told Sky Sports (via Empire Of The Kop). "We should have scored with that already three times (this season), but we defended it ourselves. I don’t mention a name. Everyone can watch it on YouTube."

Alexander-Arnold and Salah have combined to score 13 times from 245 games across competitions for the Anfield outfit.

How did Jordan Henderson fare for Liverpool against Leicester?

Jordan Henderson as usual wore the captain's armband for Liverpool against Leicester on Monday. He was on the pitch for 74 minutes before being replaced by vice-captain James Milner. Although the midfielder was not involved in any of the goals, he had a decent outing at the King Power Stadium.

Henderson registered 72 touches on the night and completed 50 of the 57 passes he attempted (88% accuracy). He provided two key passes and played one accurate cross. He completed two of the four long balls he attempted.

Although the Reds captain did not register a single shot, he made five dribbles. The 32-year-old won seven of his 12 ground duels and one of his three aerial duels. He, however, lost possession 12 times.

