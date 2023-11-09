“Everyone in the dressing room is behind him” - Manchester United star rallies behind Erik ten Hag after Copenhagen defeat

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has insisted that the dressing room are backing Erik ten Hag despite their latest setback in a 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen.

Hojlund was at the double for the Red Devils on Wednesday (November 8) and put in an excellent performance. The Dane's hard work was in vain though as his side suffered a shock loss to his former Danish club at Parken.

The defeat leaves Manchester United bottom of Group A in the UEFA Champions League after four games. It has also placed more pressure on Ten Hag amid his side's poor start to the season.

However, Hojlund has offered a rallying cry with regards to Ten Hag's troops supporting their coach. He said (via Norweigan journalist Fredrik A. Filtvedt):

"Everyone in the dressing room is behind him [Ten Hag], so I think it's just a matter of time before things go our way.”

Hojlund gave United a 2-0 lead before Marcus Rashford was sent off for a dangerous foul. Copenhagen then hit back through Mohamed Elyonoussi and Diogo Goncalves' contentious penalty.

The Red Devils retook the lead through Bruno Fernandes' penalty. But, Lukas Lerager and 17-year-old Swedish attacker Roony Bardghji secured a remarkable 4-3 win for the hosts at Parken.

Ten Hag gives an update on Jonny Evans after the Manchester United defender was forced off early on

Jonny Evans came off with a leg problem.

Jonny Evans suffered a leg injury during the early stages of Manchester United's defeat to Copenhagen. The northern Irishman was subbed off for Raphael Varane in the 15th minute.

Ten Hag was disappointed that Evans couldn't continue the game but wasn't in the know about the extent of the injury. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm not sure in this moment. He has to come off. I think it was a pity because he was part of it from that good part in the game where we were controlling, very composed and calm, it’s the way I see my team."

Evans has been handed a consistent starting role alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of Manchester United's defense recently. He's made eight appearances across competitions, providing one assist and helping his side keep two clean sheets.

The 35-year-old looks to be the latest defensive casualty joining the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines. It's yet another headache for Ten Hag whose side have been plagued with injury issues.