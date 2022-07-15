“Everyone is so fit now” – Manchester United star reacts to perfect pre-season start under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have recorded two pre-season wins in a row, scoring four goals against both Liverpool and Melbourne Victory. This has understandably made the Old Trafford faithful excited about new manager Erik ten Hag's reign, but the playing staff also have reason to be enthusiastic.

Speaking to MUTV (via Manchester Evening News), Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay opened up about how well the team is improving under Ten Hag:

"Whenever you get a new manager, there are a lot of new ideas and a lot of things we have to take on board in terms of the ideas that the manager wants from us and a slightly different formation as well.

Referring to the game against Melbourne Victory as "a good test," McTominay said:

"I think tonight was a good test in terms of the team we played against. They played a little deeper, harder to break down. Obviously everyone is so, so happy with the new coach in terms of the detail and the work that we are doing."

The midfielder added that the team could get fitter, saying the players were looking forward to improving:

"Everyone is so fit now. We can get fitter, I can get fitter. The whole team can, which is obviously a benefit for the future as well. There’s things we can improve on and we’re looking forward to that as well.”

Manchester United record strong victory against Melbourne Victory in pre-season friendly

Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win against Australian outfit Melbourne Victory. The Red Devils scored four in consecutive pre-season games. The match also allowed United fans to see Portuguese fan favorite Nani, who enjoyed a successful stint at Old Trafford from 2007-2015 and now plays for Melbourne.

The match got off to a flier with Victory taking the lead just five minutes after kickoff through Christopher Ikonomodis following some sleek counter-attacking play. Despite controlling the game, the Red Devils couldn't find an equalizer until the 43rd minute through Scott McTominay.

Anthony Martial added a second for United in the first minute of added time in the first half. After that, it became smooth sailing for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford found the net in the 78th minute before an own goal from Melbourne Victory's Edmond Lupancu in the 90th minute wrapped the contest up.

Manchester United continue to look impressive so far under their new manager, with the team hoping to improve their showing after last season's disappointing campaign.

Eric Ten Hag will use these matches to iron out his preferred team and tactics while letting the players get used to his demands. While pre-season tours do not affect the season, fans will hope the team can push on from here.

